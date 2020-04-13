The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close inside and middle lanes of the I-14 main lanes eastbound from W.S. Young Drive to Rosewood Drive on Tuesday, weather permitting. The lane closures will be active from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The lane closures will allow crews to conduct pavement repairs on I-14. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure.
TxDOT urges all motorists in the area to reduce their speed approaching the work zone and to be aware of all signage, construction personnel, and equipment in the area.
