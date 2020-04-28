The Texas Department of Transportation is now on the north side of Interstate 14, repairing pavement on the East Central Texas Expressway in the Killeen area.
Beginning today, TxDOT will reduce traffic to one lane for westbound traffic from East Stan Schlueter Loop to State Highway 195, according to a news release from TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith.
Lanes will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. through Friday. Roadwork will be conducted on all lanes at various times, according to the release.
Pavement repair will also be conducted on eastbound lanes of East Central Texas Expressway from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday from Simmons Road to Farm-to-Market 1670 going toward Belton, the release said.
“TxDOT urges all motorists in the area to reduce their speed approaching the work zone and to be aware of all signage, construction personnel, and equipment in the area,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.