Work crews will conduct pavement repair operations on portions of Interstate 14 and U.S. Highway 190, south of Copperas Cove, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, according to a news release from Texas Department of Transportation.
This routine maintenance work will repair pavement sections along I-14 from the Business 190 split, east of Copperas Cove, to the intersection of I-14 and Farm to Market Road 3046, southwest of Cove.
Repairs will be conducted during daytime hours. Various lane closures will be in effect during these daytime work hours. Work will continue daily between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. until Friday, weather permitting, according to the release.
TxDOT cautions all motorists to slow their speed approaching the work zone, watch for crews and to follow all signage.
