The Texas Department of Transportation will lay asphalt on Farm-to-Market 3481 (Stillhouse Hollow Lake Road) in Harker Heights on Thursday, according to a release by TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith.
The laying of asphalt is part of TxDOT’s project to add a center turn lane on Farm-to-Market 3481 from Farm-to-Market 2410 (Knights Way) to Del Rey Drive.
Lane closures will occur until complete, which is expected to be the end of next week, the release said.
“TxDOT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones,” the release said.
