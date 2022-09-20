The Texas Department of Public Safety will reportedly close Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove Wednesday morning for power line crossing, according to a news release.
The closure is scheduled to take place sometime between 2 and 6 a.m. Wednesday morning between Gibson Street and Martin Luther King Drive — a distance of about half a mile — TxDOT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.