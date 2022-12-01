The Texas Department of Transportation will be working to install drainage in the intersection of State Highway 195 South of Killeen at Chaparral Road beginning Tuesday.
TxDOT issued a statement Thursday to caution all drivers and residents in the area to be aware of contractors and traffic changes at this location from Tuesday through Friday, weather permitting.
According to the statement, the main lanes of S.H. 195 will not be closed.
“Southbound S.H. 195 traffic will not be able to turn directly on to Chaparral Road during the closure. Additionally, Chaparral Road traffic seeking to head southbound on S.H. 195 will be directed to head northbound and then utilize another turnaround/crossover,” the statement said.
TxDOT encourages motorists to drive to conditions, eliminate all distractions and buckle up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.