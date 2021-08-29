The weather shouldn’t be too atypical this week, with the trend of hot and sunny weather continuing.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Fano says the cloudy weather seen Sunday will dissipate as Hurricane Ida moves further inland. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny, with clear weather over night.
Temperatures will remain in the mid-90’s during the day and drop down to the 70’s overnight.
As for your rain chances this week, Fano says Monday through Thursday will have the greatest chances between 20 and 30 percent.
DROUGHT
There is no drought at this time.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently at 622.19 feet, which is above its normal level of 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is currently at 593.93 feet, which is below its normal level of 594 feet.
