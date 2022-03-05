U-Haul announced on Friday that Slab City Custom at 907 N. 8th St. signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Killeen community.
Slab City Custom is an auto repair shop that also offers new and used tires, auto sales, radio installation and more. With this new deal, Slab City Custom will offer services like U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes, according to U-Haul.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.
When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community, according to U-Haul.
Slab City Customs can be reached at 254-338-2528.
