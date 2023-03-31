FORT HOOD — With a focus on aspiring business owners, U.S. Congressman Roger Williams and Isabella Casillas Guzman, a President Joe Biden appointee, visited with soldiers who will soon leave the Army at Fort Hood Friday afternoon.
Williams, who represents the 25th District of Texas, is the chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, and Guzman is the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“They’ve got great ideas of what they want to do, which to me, shows us the greatness of this country, where young people — anybody — can decide they want to start a business,” Williams told members of the media Friday afternoon at Fort Hood. “They can take a risk and get a reward.”
Williams, a business owner himself, represented part of Fort Hood and Killeen until this year when his district moved north due to redistricting by the Texas Legislature.
Specifically, Williams and Guzman touted the SBA’s Boots to Business program, which is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered as part of the Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program.
“We’re glad to be here to make sure that we emphasize how important it is that many of them take this next step and jump into entrepreneurship — if that’s their dream and their pathway — and that there are tools and resources to help them get there,” Guzman said.
Guzman mentioned other resources available for veterans who have already left the Army. They are Boots to Business Reboot and the Veterans Business Outreach Centers.
“The SBA is really committed to making sure that all of our veterans out there can get the support they need,” Guzman said. “We have programs available to anyone aspiring, who recently started up or is one of those business owners that’s looking to grow and continue to sustain.”
To Williams, one is never a step behind when it comes to starting a business.
“It’s never too late to start a business,” he said. “I can tell you as an entrepreneur, it’s all about today, and there’s so many opportunities out there right now.”
