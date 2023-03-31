Boots to Business

U.S. Congressman Roger Williams, left, speaks with media at Fort Hood Friday afternoon with Isabella Casillas Guzman, right, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration after they met with soldiers who will soon leave the Army.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

FORT HOOD — With a focus on aspiring business owners, U.S. Congressman Roger Williams and Isabella Casillas Guzman, a President Joe Biden appointee, visited with soldiers who will soon leave the Army at Fort Hood Friday afternoon.

Williams, who represents the 25th District of Texas, is the chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, and Guzman is the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

