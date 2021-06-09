COPPERAS COVE - U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, honored Copperas Cove’s deputy fire chief, Gary Young, with an award Tuesday evening prior to the city council’s special workshop.
Young received the Congressional Community Hero Award.
“What you did with COVID, and all the things you did at Fort Hood for us, and then with (Winter Storm) Uri ... it’s phenomenal,” Williams said before presenting the award. “I don’t think we know how many people you’ve touched and saved and so forth, and through your leadership, and we appreciate you.”
Williams represents Copperas Cove in the U.S. House District 25.
Also serving as the city’s emergency management coordinator, Young has helped organize multiple coronavirus testing and vaccination clinics in partnership with Coryell Health in Gatesville.
He also worked nonstop during the winter storm in February. The fire department was inundated with calls for service during the winter storm. Many of the calls the department responded to were for residents who had run out of oxygen.
During the storm, no fleet vehicles were involved in any accidents, nor were there any fires or deaths.
Young thanked those in attendance and Williams for the honor.
“I’m very humbled by this honor,” Young said. “I’ve got a tremendous amount of support from above, from the side, and I would say below. And without all of that support, I wouldn’t be able to be successful in what I do.”
Young was nominated for the award by a contingent of city staff and city leaders.
