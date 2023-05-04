COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove High School senior Elise Fuselier appeared to laugh when she realized the entourage of guests paying a visit to her English class Thursday afternoon was for her.
Copperas Cove High and ISD administrators escorted Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, to the classroom to present Fuselier with the A-Lister Award, given to one student in his 31st District each year.
Carter’s district covers six counties in the state.
The A-Lister Award recognizes the winning student’s contributions to his/her community.
Fuselier, who was speechless after the award presentation, has a laundry list of contributions, according to the nomination submitted by the school district, including organizing a formal wear collection drive that has collected nearly 100 gowns and a few dozen men’s suits that students in need will be able to choose from free of charge so they are able to attend prom without financial constraints being barriers.
“Without people that do community service, the country wouldn’t be in good shape,” Carter said. “So, thank you for what you did — and keep doing it.”
