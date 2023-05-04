Carter.jpg

Congressman John Carter, with the cowboy hat, presents Copperas Cove High School senior Elise Fuselier with the A-Lister Award, presented to one student from his 31st Congressional District each year to recognize his/her contributions to their community.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove High School senior Elise Fuselier appeared to laugh when she realized the entourage of guests paying a visit to her English class Thursday afternoon was for her.

Copperas Cove High and ISD administrators escorted Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, to the classroom to present Fuselier with the A-Lister Award, given to one student in his 31st District each year.

