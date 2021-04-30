COPPERAS COVE — Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, who represents the 25th District of Texas in Washington, D.C., paid a visit to a third-grade class in Copperas Cove Friday morning.
Students in teacher Sheila Grantham’s class at Clements/Parsons Elementary School wrote letters to Williams earlier in the year after reading a book about the Exxon/Valdez oil spill.
Williams engaged in a Q&A session with the students Friday for about 30 minutes. All students were eager to ask questions of Williams about a variety of topics including how he became a congressman, leadership in Congress and oil spills and the environment.
“We were excited to come here and talk to these kids here today, because they are engaged,” Williams said after meeting the class. “They’re getting a great education, their teachers are doing a great job, and they’re in the third grade already talking about issues that hurt the environment — political issues, so I think it’s great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.