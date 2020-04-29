U.S. home sales showed signs of collapsing in March, as the number of contract signs plunged sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak, but locally, Realtors are hopeful that the Killeen area will fare a little better.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index, which measures signed buyer contracts, plummeted a seasonally adjusted 20.8% in March from the prior month to a reading of 88.2.
That is the lowest level since May 2011, when the housing market was still dealing with foreclosures and crashing prices from the Great Recession. Pending sales have fallen 16.3% from a year ago.
At the local level, the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors agreed that Killeen and the Central Texas area will also experience a downturn in the number of home closings and listings, but also expressed optimism that the area won’t be hit as hard as the United States as a whole.
“Yes, you are going to see a bit of a downturn here during the summer months, but it won’t be as drastic as the national average,” Association Executive Michael DeHart said Wednesday.
DeHart also pointed that places being hit the hardest by COVID-19 such as New York City are going to skew the national average of listings downward due to their high populations.
For example, active listings across Texas only dropped 8.9% to 91,363 listings in the first quarter of 2020, while active listings in Bell County only dropped 12.9% to 1,043 active listings from March 2019 to March 2020.
Texas homes spent an average of 67 days on the market during the same time frame, one day more than the first quarter of 2019. Housing inventory in Texas decreased 0.5 months from 2019-Q1 to 3.0 months of inventory.
DeHart said it is currently hard to determine just how much of an effect the new coronavirus has had on home sales, as the industry normally experience a downturn during the beginning of summer.
Nationally, the economic shutdown resulting from COVID-19 has hit real estate hard. Sales listings were already tumbling, but would-be buyers are now also coping with a rattled stock market and an uncertain job outlook as 26 million people have filed for unemployment aid in the past five weeks. Still, the Realtors expect sales to begin recovering once the outbreak subsides because mortgage rates have been historically low.
Housing had been looking up before the virus spread. The Census Bureau said Tuesday that the home ownership rate climbed during the first three months of this year to 65.3%, up from 64.2% a year earlier. The share of people under 35 owning homes has jumped to 37.3% from 35.4% a year ago, though they have been less likely than prior generations to own a home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.