Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, would like to hear from the Killeen community during a town hall meeting in August.
The congressman has set a number of public meetings throughout his territory to listen to citizens on issues they are most concerned about. A release from his office announced the Killeen meeting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Killeen ISD’s Pratt learning and Leadership Center, 505 E. Jasper Drive.
