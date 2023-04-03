U.S. Rep. August Pfluger’s office in Killeen is officially open.
The office, located at the Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, 505 E. Jasper Drive, still has no signage identifying the space within as a federal office. As with most federal offices, the doors are locked.
The Herald visited the office to write a story about the long-awaited opening. Regional Director Cayssia David was asked about any in-person visits from constituents on this, the first day the office was open.
There had been none as of 10 a.m.
“Appointments may be made by contacting Rep. Pfluger’s office at 254-669-6570,” David said. “Information is also available on the website, Pfluger.house.gov.
According to a January news release, Pfluger’s office “will be open full-time providing assistance to constituents experiencing issues with federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service (and) the U.S. Passport Office.”
“Renovation and construction on the physical facility will be completed shortly and will be accepting in-person visits on April 3, 2023,” Alyssa Bell, Communications Director for Rep. Pfluger. said in an email on March 19.
“Details for a formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced soon,” she said.
The ribbon-cutting has been announced for April 24.
On Jan. 19, about 70 people attended the ceremony in which Pfluger, R-San Angelo, called opening a district office in Killeen “historic.”
Pratt Learning and Leadership Center was Nolan Middle School before it closed in 2019.
“We did have a congressional historian research this, and the congressional historian has not found any history of any congressional office in Killeen,” Pfluger said.
Pfluger represents 20 counties in Texas’ 11th District, including a portion of Bell County.
“Pfluger grew up in San Angelo before graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy,” according to his congressional bio. “He served ... as a decorated fighter pilot (and) later as an advisor on the National Security Council and still serves as a colonel in the Air Force Reserves.”
A Republican, Pfluger is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, co-founding the MACH 1 caucus and the Texas Ag Task Force.
“I’m going to be fighting for legislation and making sure, like we’ve already done in the last defense bill, that Fort Hood — Fort Cavazos — can succeed, that the soldiers who are stationed here have the training, resources and equipment they need to keep our country safe,” he said during the Jan. 19 event.
Pfluger, 44, lives in San Angelo with his wife and their three daughters.
“I’m going to pour my heart into making sure the VA is a better place,” he said. “If you need something with Social Security, if you need something with the VA, if you need something with the IRS — we’ve returned over $1.5 million to constituents in the last two years. We’re going to keep going on that.”
