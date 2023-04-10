U.S. Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at his new Killeen congressional office on April 24 at 11:30 a.m.
The event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
U.S. Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at his new Killeen congressional office on April 24 at 11:30 a.m.
The event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Pfluger represents Texas’ congressional District 11, which runs from Killeen to far West Texas near New Mexico.
Pfluger said in a release he is excited to open the first congressional office ever located in Killeen. The office assists constituents who are experiencing issues with federal agencies like the VA, IRS, Social Security office, Passport Agency and more. Constituents can seek help online at pfluger.house.gov/services, via phone at 254-669-6570, or in person at the Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, 505 E. Jasper Drive, Killeen, where the office is located and the event will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.