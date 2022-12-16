The westbound to eastbound U-turn at Interstate 14 and Rosewood Drive will be closed on Monday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The closure will be in place with a third-party crew performs environmental work in the area,” according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation. “TxDOT encourages (drivers) to drive to conditions, eliminate all distractions and buckle up.”
