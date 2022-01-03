With temperatures dropping below freezing Saturday night, Killeen resident Jerry Pharr, a homeless man, had nowhere to go.
“I’ve known Jerry for a few years. When I heard about the weather, I knew he had no place to go,” Kathy Michael said.
Michael, who currently lives in Salado, said that her connection to Pharr stretches back several years. And through her contacts, she heard that Pharr and his friend Brian would be on the streets during the coldest night in Killeen this winter.
She tried the easy way first.
“I called (Pharr) to let him know about the shelter. I said, ‘they’ve got this warming shelter at the community center you can go to,’” she said, referring to Killeen’s warming shelter set up over the weekend at the Rosa Hereford Community Center.
However, Pharr told Michael that the shelter was too far to walk, so she decided to move to plan B.
First, Michael called the Killeen Police Department, but was turned away because they didn’t offer transportation services. Then, Michael set up an uber account.
“The drivers were a little concerned that I was setting up a ride for someone else,” Michael said. “But I got an account and put in my info.”
The first driver cancelled after learning that he would be picking up a pair of homeless individuals. But the second driver made it her mission to get the pair to shelter.
Listed simply as “Sarah” on the Uber app, this driver worked against Michael’s better judgement to locate Pharr and get him to the warming shelter.
“I kept telling her, ‘I think this is dangerous, if you feel unsafe you should go home,’” Michael said. “I was concerned because she’s a younger woman and it can be dangerous to be out late like that.”
However, Sarah found Pharr and Brian, but she ran into a problem: Brian used an electric wheelchair, and it wouldn’t fit into the car.
In the name of health and wellbeing, Brian opted to leave the wheelchair behind.
However, when the trio reached the city’s warming shelter, Pharr was told that he would be unable to sleep there.
“I told Jerry, you must have misunderstood something. So Sarah volunteered to go and check. Sure enough, she said they couldn’t fall asleep there,” Michael said.
The city’s warming shelter at the community center typically opens at 8 p.m. and stays open until the next morning during freezing weather.
Determined to find the pair a place to stay, Sarah searched for nearby hotels. The problems, unfortunately, wouldn’t stop there.
According to Michael, when Sarah attempted to check the men into the Scottish Inn 6104 Veterans Memorial Blvd., she was turned away once they learned Brian was disabled.
“The guy at the counter said, ‘We don’t want to mess with that.’ I couldn’t believe it,” Michael said.
Sarah then took the pair to the Day N Night Inn, 6200, Veterans Memorial Blvd., where she was able to book a room.
Michael then told Sarah she would call around to find a cafe that was open to meet up in order to pay her, but found herself blocked once she tried to call back.
Unfortunately, Uber routes calls to its drivers through a separate service to protect the privacy of its drivers.
Without a working number, Michael was unable to contact Sarah or pay her back.
“She put in a lot of money to help these guys that she didn’t even know,” she said. “And I have no way to get ahold of her.”
Over the weekend, the shelter provided warmth for seven individuals — six on Saturday and one on Sunday, a city official confirmed Monday.
Responding to questions from the Herald, Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood said that the shelter does not provide “full shelter services.”
“If it is utilized, the warming center remains open until 8 a.m. the next morning, and visitors can stay until that time. People that utilize the center are welcome to sleep, however all we provide them with is a chair and access to restrooms.”
The warming shelter will open again at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. tonight into tomorrow morning.
