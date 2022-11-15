Shoemaker v HH-BBB-6

Harker Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt reacts to a call during a game in 2016.

 Herald | File

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League, which oversees high school sports in Texas, has suspended the Harker Heights High School boys basketball coach and placed the team on probation for violations concerning “organized workouts,” officials said.

“Killeen Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt was issued one year suspension, three years probation, and a public reprimand for Section 1206(f)(1), School Practice and Game Restrictions,” according to the committee’s ruling on Monday. “The Killeen Harker Heights boys basketball program was issued three years probation and a public reprimand for the same violation.”

MAJAG89

Very disappointed to hear that Coach Bobbitt broke the rules.

