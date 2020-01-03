Texas Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush announced Friday the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial for former Navy Seaman Mark Lancaster at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Family members of Lancaster are not expected to attend. The public is invited to attend.
