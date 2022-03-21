A group of eight churches in Nolanville is teaming up to raise money by selling tickets to a circus coming to Nolanville on Sunday.
The churches, which are raising money for the city’s new free clinic, will receive profit to go toward the clinic from pre-sales to the circus.
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus comes to Nolanville every two years, according to Patricia Warden of the Nolanville Faith Outreach Center.
Advance tickets for the 2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. showings cost $12 for anyone aged 12-64 and $7 for children 2-11 and seniors 65 and up.
For those who want to purchase the tickets the day of the show, the prices are $15 and $8, respectively.
Advanced tickets can be purchased by calling Warden at 843-453-2464.
The big tent will be set up near the Nola Ruth Boulevard exit at the Interstate 14/Highway 190 service road.
Warden said she was asked by the city of Nolanville to take over organizing the circus about eight years ago.
“The city manager, Kara Escajada, really was good at funneling things my way that don’t really fit their criteria, like fundraising,” Warden said Monday. “And with the churches being a united group now, then that lets all of the churches come together for one need in the community.”
When the circus last came to town, the churches raised money for the food pantry.
The free medical clinic, which they are raising money for this year, will be located at 101 N. Main St. in Nolanville.
Churches that are part of the Nolanville Faith Outreach Center are:
- First Baptist
- Grace Abounds Tabernacle
- Christ Bible Church
- Faith Fellowship
- Christian Faith Ministries
- Central Union Church of Christ
- First Methodist
- Freedom Road Biker Church
