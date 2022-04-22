Law enforcement officials with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command and the Bell County Organized Crimes Unit conducted multiple undercover operations recently, with the final one in Killeen leading to the arrest of the man accused of distributing LSD to soldiers.
Undercover officers purchased LSD from the man, identified as 18-year-old Nicholas James Januszka, on March 22, April 1, April 13 and April 20, according to an arrest affidavit. As a result of the undercover operations, the officers purchased a total of 180 “abuse units” of LSD.
LSD is in its own penalty group in Texas law since most other drugs are sold by the weight, while LSD is sold by the dose, according to the Texas Criminal Defense Group.
“A single dose of LSD is commonly delivered on a square of blotter paper, although it can be delivered on a gelatin capsule, a tablet, a sugar cube, the gummed back of a stamp, or any other delivery mechanism,” according to the defense group’s website.
The final undercover operation — for the purchase of 100 abuse units of LSD for $425 — was conducted in the 5000 block of Creekside Drive in Killeen, police said in the affidavit.
“The suspect was followed and arrested shortly thereafter (in possession of over $2,800) and a search warrant was conducted on the suspect’s home,” the affidavit read.
Police did not provide details on the results of the search warrant.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Januszka on Friday on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1-A), 80 abuse units or more but less than 4,000 abuse units, a first-degree felony.
Johnson set Januszka’s bond at $50,000.
