An unidentified suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Killeen on Thursday.
“Officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched (about) 2:38 a.m. to the 600 block of Leo Lane on Thursday,” according to a news release from Killeen Police Department. “They (found) a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.”
The victim has been identified as Denzell Roderick Jordan. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered an autopsy for the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a domestic incident occurred at the residence when the suspect displayed a weapon and shot the victim,” according to the release. “The suspect fled prior to police arriving. Through the investigation, detectives (found) and arrested the suspect, who is currently in the Killeen City Jail. Detectives are actively investigating this murder.”
It was the 14th homicide in Killeen this year, police said.
