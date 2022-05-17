Variation of Control, a youth basketball organization, has teamed up with Killeen ISD and local law enforcement to host an event called United Heroes Hoop Fest, which is set for Saturday at Shoemaker High School, according to organizers of the event.
Police officers from Harker Heights, Killeen and Nolanville will play on the same teams with middle school students, according to a release about the event. The middle school students will be coached by high school athletes.
There will be a halftime competition with prizes awarded along with cash prizes after each quarter.
A live DJ will also provide entertainment. Doors open at 3 p.m. and tip off is at 4 p.m.
People can donate for entry. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Greater Fort Hood Area United Way, officials said. For more information, call 254-634-0660.
The Killeen Daily Herald is a sponsor for the event.
