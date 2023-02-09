The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area recognized its supporters at the 2022 Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Thursday.

The event hosted about 300 people including donors, volunteers and city officials.

United Way-8.jpg

Harker Heights senior Rhani Arenas performs the national anthem supported by the school's Junior ROTC Color Guard during Thursday afternoon at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.