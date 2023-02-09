The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area recognized its supporters at the 2022 Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Thursday.
The event hosted about 300 people including donors, volunteers and city officials.
“What a great day for United Way,” said Joe Lombardi, who emceed the event, as he welcomed everyone and thanked all the volunteers and donors for their generosity and support. The charity’s theme for the year was “United Way changes the stories of many.”
In a brief statement from 2022 Campaign Chairman Sherry Hoffpauir, officials urged the crowd to “keep telling the story of United Way.”
The Harker Heights jazz band played a set as guests made their way to their seats. Tables had been decorated with megaphones and pom-poms from each of the area high schools to get things started, Lombardi asked guests to help him kick things off with a cheer, “Hip Hip Hoo-ray, for United Way.”
In an interview after the luncheon, Executive Director Aaron Montemayor said the local charity’s goal of $400,000 is projected to be reached.
“We won’t have the actual figures until some time next week, but we expect to go over our goal this year,” Montemayor said.
Following the meal, Lombardi read the names of Cornerstone Club members — donors who have contributed at the Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze levels throughout the past year.
“These are organizations who have made a perennial and steadfast commitment to the various human needs of this area,” Lombardi said. They represent the best of corporate citizenship within our community.”
Platinum Awards, which recognize organizations that gave $25,000 and above, went to Central Texas College and the Killeen Police Department.
The Killeen Independent School District and the Copperas Cove Independent School District each received a Double Platinum award for giving $50,000 or more. Triple Platinum awards went to The City of Killeen and several area H-E-B stores which included H-E-B Copperas Cove, H-E-B Harker Heights, H-E-B Killeen No. 2 on West Stan Schlueter Loop and H-E-B Killeen No. 3 on Trimmier Road.
In addition to performances by the Harker Heights Jazz Band, Rhani Arenas, a student at Harker Heights, sang the national anthem and the school’s Color Guard presented the flags. Under the direction of Ladreeta McCaney, fourth- and fifth-grade students in the precision team called The Hay Branch Steppers performed a lively step routine.
Angenet Wilkerson with Killeen ISD closed the program with a story about witnessing the compassion and care of one United Way charity.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry provides food to those in need at its monthly food distribution. Typically, hundreds of cars line up at the location and, through a series of volunteers, are escorted toward a semi-truck loaded with groceries and non-perishables to be distributed.
As she made her way out of the area she saw a young mother walking on the sidewalk with a young boy.
“The two were pulling empty suitcases along behind them,” Wilkerson said.
“It was in that moment, that I realized, they were on their way to get food.”
“Right then, I realized through the generosity of you all, that the United Way was able to help feed this mother and son. So don’t think that for one moment your contributions don’t matter,” Wilkerson said.
“Every penny counts. Know that your penny counts.”
