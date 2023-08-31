United Way

Employees with Killeen's Community Development department and Libraries Division serve customers at City Hall on Friday during a Frito Pie sale to raise money for the United Way of Greater Fort Hood area.

 Paul Bryant | Herald

The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area will host its annual luncheon to kick off the 2023 United Way campaign at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Sep. 14.

The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area offers resources to support agencies in order to provide needed services to the community.

