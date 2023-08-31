The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area will host its annual luncheon to kick off the 2023 United Way campaign at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Sep. 14.
The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area offers resources to support agencies in order to provide needed services to the community.
The luncheon will raise awareness to this cause and encourage those interested to donate.
“The 2023 campaign goal is $400,000,” Executive Director of United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area Aaron Montemayor said this week.
Sandwich plates will be served to those in attendance, as well as a presentation of the national anthem and a few words from donors and companies.
Those interested must RSVP by Sept. 7 at 254-634-0660.
