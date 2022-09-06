A luncheon Thursday will commemorate the kick off of the 2022 fundraising campaign for the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area. The luncheon is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
According to its website, “United Way seeks to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.”
