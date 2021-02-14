A professor from Norfolk State University will be the honorary speaker for an upcoming virtual event hosted by the Center for African-American Studies at Central Texas College.
Later this month, the Center for African-American Studies will host a virtual presentation featuring Colita Nichols Fairfax, professor and honors college senior faculty fellow at Norfolk State University.
Fairfax is the school’s inaugural faculty scholar in the Center for African American Public Policy. Her topic, “memory Matters,” will be streamed live on the CTC Facebook page starting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
The center holds the event annually, bringing in a featured speaker every year.
Fairfax has written several articles, reviews, chapters and the following books, “Hampton, Virginia”, (2005), “Timeless History and Service: The Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, 1922-To Our Time” (2017), according to an email from the Center for African-American Studies.
Fairfax earned a doctorate of philosophy and a Masters of Arts in African American Studies from Temple University, a Masters of Social Work from Rutgers University and a Bachelors of Social Work from Howard University. She is also a national certified online instructor.
Local resident Horace Grace, one of the sponsors of the event, spoke on why Fairfax was chosen as the speaker.
“She was chosen because of her background in African-American history and we thought that she would bring the message. I think the theme of this year is the family, and I think she can tie that in well with her understanding of the past,” Grace said. “She has a rich knowledge of Virginia where it all began and we need to remember those days to understand where we are now.”
He also added what people can expect if they tune in on Feb. 22.
“We’re going to get a broad background of the African-American experience and what kind of progress we have been making through the years. You will get a rounded perspective of Black history,” he said. “Dr. Fairfax will provide an excellent discussion on the Black family experience.”
