Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.