The Killeen Police Department said officers responded to an accident around 10:15 p.m. Monday night on eastbound Interstate Highway 14 near exit 287.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department said four police units responded to the scene.
She added that as of 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, she did not have the crash report and did not know the number of vehicles involved or if there were any injuries.
Flood lights overlooking the wreck scene were also reported by a passer by.
“Flood lights are normally used at night to illuminate the area to assist first responders,” Miramontez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.