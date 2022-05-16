A woman arrested Saturday on suspicion of issuing a terroristic threat was charged with possession of 0.6 grams of cocaine during a check-in booking at the Bell County Jail.
According to the related arrest affidavit, Erika Maria Zepeda, 32, was arrested Saturday after Killeen police responded to a domestic disturbance, taking her into custody for allegedly issuing a terroristic threat.
While booking Zepeda into the county jail, a jailer located a quanitity of “suspected cocaine” in the Zepeda’s back pocket, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, Zepeda “stated that she forgot that the cocaine was in her pocket.”
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Zepeda was not listed in the Bell County Jail. Her arrest affidavit charged her with possesison of a controlled substance with a $20,000 bond.
passed out
Jordon Rey Williams, 34, was arrested Sunday when he was allegedly found unconscious in a car in front of a business in Harker Heights at 1 a.m.
According to his arrest affidavit, Harker Heights Police Department officers saw a baggy in Williams’s lap that would later test positive to be 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, including packaging.
Williams is charged with possessing a controlled substance, and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 2:30 p.m. The office of Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke has set Williams’s bond to $20,000.
