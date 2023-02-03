Cove death

A 75-year-old man died in Copperas Cove after being found with an apparent medical emergency near a vehicle in north Copperas Cove.

 Herald | File

Police are investigating the death of an elderly man found on North First Street in Copperas Cove.

An officer patrolling near the 1600 block of North First Street around 9 a.m. Friday saw the man lying next to a vehicle.

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

[crying][ohmy][scared]

RIP, may God have mercy on your soul, sir.

May God comfort and console your family and friends.

AMEN

