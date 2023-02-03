Police are investigating the death of an elderly man found on North First Street in Copperas Cove.
An officer patrolling near the 1600 block of North First Street around 9 a.m. Friday saw the man lying next to a vehicle.
“The officer stopped to check his welfare and discovered the male was not breathing, and appeared to be suffering a medical emergency,” police said in a news release.
Other officers responded and attempted CPR along with paramedics, but they were unable to revive the man, identified as Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn pronounced Moseley dead at 9:33 a.m.
Police are still investigating.
[crying][ohmy][scared]
RIP, may God have mercy on your soul, sir.
May God comfort and console your family and friends.
AMEN
