Stillhouse Hollow Lake

Dana Peak Park is seen across Stillhouse Hollow Lake on June 20, 2022, when beaches there and at Belton Lake were closed because of low water levels. On Monday, Belton Lake was 66% full, while Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 72.4% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org. About 14 inches of rain were recorded in Killeen last year, well below the nearly 35-inch normal.

 File | Herald

Temperatures are expected to fall out of the 70s this week as a cool front moves through the area.

“It’s going to be much more seasonal,” said meteorologist Hunter Reeves of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “It’s been pretty warm but once the front moves in (by Tuesday), it will be back in the 60s.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.