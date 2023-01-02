Temperatures are expected to fall out of the 70s this week as a cool front moves through the area.
“It’s going to be much more seasonal,” said meteorologist Hunter Reeves of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “It’s been pretty warm but once the front moves in (by Tuesday), it will be back in the 60s.”
Lows are forecast to drop into the 30s and 40s again.
“We could see some rain come back in the forecast next weekend,” Reeves said. “Other than that, it should be pretty nice.”
The high is expected to remain around 70 until Thursday, when lows are forecast to drop to the 30s. For the remainder of the week, highs will be around the high 60s, with lows in the 40s and 50s.
“Severe storms with all hazards and heavy to excessive rain can be expected across the (Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas) region and into the Mid-South,” the National Weather Service website shows. “The primary severe threats will be tornadoes — some strong — and damaging winds.”
However, no rain was in the forecast for Killeen on Monday afternoon.
The average high for the area at this time of year is 60, Reeves said. The average low is 34.
Although 2022 is not the driest on record for Killeen, according to the National Weather Service, the amount of rainfall here was not normal. Skylark Field in Killeen recorded 14.55 inches of rain — well below the average of 34.75 inches.
At Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, 13.61 inches of rain reportedly fell in 2022.
According to the National Weather Service, the driest year on record for Killeen was 1954, when just 12.48 inches fell. The wettest year was 1957, when Killeen got 46.08 inches.
The hottest day of 2022 was July 10, when the high reached 107, Reeves said. The coldest day was Feb. 4, when the temperature dropped to 17.
And the wettest month was November, when 4.02 inches of rain fell.
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, told the Herald on Saturday that La Nina conditions, which result in dry air and less rain — and was the most prevalent throughout the year in 2022 — may end in a couple of months.
“The Climate Prediction Center right now says La Nina is expected to continue into the winter,” Barnes said. “And then, in February to April 2023, there’s a 71% chance we will be in the neutral phase.”
That may not be a promising prospect for the Killeen area, however. Ricky Garrett, general manager of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, has told the district’s board of directors multiple times throughout 2022 that for Central Texas, when neutral conditions are prevalent, it still trends dry.
Levels at Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake have continually dropped throughout 2022 because of drought conditions. FME News Service reported last week, however, that although drought conditions persist, lake levels have stabilized.
As of Monday, Belton Lake was 66% full, while Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 72.4% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
