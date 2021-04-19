The Killeen City Council will be discussing the upcoming fiscal year’s budget and the schedule for adopting the budget at Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
A presentation attached to the agenda item shows a schedule for the upcoming budget, including when the council will discuss the budget, at meetings on July 6, July 27, Aug. 3 and Sept. 7, to include a public hearing on the budget at the July 27 and Sept. 7 meetings.
The final meeting on the budget prior to adoption will be on Sept. 14 and the final day for the city to adopt the upcoming budget is Sept. 20, according to the presentation on the agenda.
One of the main priorities for the upcoming budget is the repair of Killeen streets that have been damaged after the winter storm in February.
As well as the discussion on the budget, the Killeen City Manager, Kent Cagle, will be giving an update to the council on COVID-19 to include active cases among city employees and more.
Near the end of the meeting, the council will also discuss vacant buildings and demolishing condemned buildings in downtown Killeen.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
