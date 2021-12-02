On Friday night, the city of Killeen will be having it’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Santa Fe Plaza on Ave. D. The event is a part of the city’s Christmas celebration “Holiday Under the Stars”.
The free event begins on Friday at 6 p.m. with a snow show, caroling, complimentary cookies and hot cocoa, as well as photos with Santa. Mayor Jose Segarra will flip the switch for the tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza on Avenue D.
A new activity to the event this year will be curling, an Olympic sport played by sliding large stones on a sheet of ice into a target area. Curling will be enjoyed as part of the Saturday festivities from 3-8 p.m. The events will be along two blocks-- from south of Avenue C to Avenue D between 2nd and Gray street.
“Curling is a growing Olympic sport and we thought it would be interesting to include in the event for the kids,” said Levollois Hamilton, a coordinator for the event.
The day will also have ice skating, train rides, pony rides, a car show, crafts/games, live entertainment and food trucks. Santa will be available for free photos on this day, as well.
The three-day event concludes on Sunday, Dec. 5 with free s’mores and photos with Santa from 1-3 p.m. on Santa Fe Plaza on Avenue D. City Council members will also be present to greet residents.
