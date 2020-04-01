Killeen area residents can expect some rain in the next few days with the best chances coming on Friday, according to David Bonnette of the National Weather Service.
Bonnette said rain will come as a result of a cold front moving through the area. There is a 50% chance of rain on Thursday that increases to 80% on Friday.
Currently, the thunderstorms are not projected to be severe, Bonnette said.
Expected temperatures and sky conditions through Sunday are:
- Today: High 74, Low 57 - Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds
- Thursday: High 73, Low 65 - 50% chance rain, then thunderstorms
- Friday: High 78, Low 58 - 80% chance of thunderstorms
- Saturday: High 70, Low 61 - 60% chance of rain
- Sunday: High 75, Low 66 - 50% chance of rain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.