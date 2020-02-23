AARP
AARP Driver Safety is offering two educational opportunities at the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. An AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. To register, call 254-501-6399. Please bring your AARP membership card, and state driver´s license.
An AARP Smart DriverTEK workshop is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 5. This workshop is free and will keep you up to date about the latest high-tech safety features in your current or future car. To register, call 1-877-805-4115 or 254-501-6399. You can also visit www.aarp.org/findaworkshop8.
Altrusa International
of Copperas Cove, Inc.
The group meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Business U.S. Highway 190, Copperas Cove. For more information, call 254-577-5199.
American Business Women’s Association
Globe Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet Thursday at the Shilo Inns in Killeen, 3701 South W.S. Young Drive. The social time begins at 6 p.m. and dinner and program will follow at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $23 per meal. This is the organization’s Woman of the Year celebration and an evening of bingo fun.
Registration for the event has closed.
American Legion Post 223
Defense classes meet at 7:45 a.m. every Saturday at the post headquarters at 208 S. Park St. in Killeen. For more information, call 254-634-8091.
American Legion Post 573
The post headquarters is at 225 Cox Drive in Harker Heights. For more information about the post, call 254-699-4348.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the first-floor courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
The program will feature Andrew Turnbo, who will speak on the “Process of a Historical Restoration.” The program will be beneficial to anyone wanting to do a historical restoration because guidelines have to be followed. He will also give examples of successful restorations.
Persons interested in more information or becoming a member may contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
Belton Senior Activity Center
The tai chi class has been suspended until further notice due to an illness of the instructor. The center delivers meals daily. The same meals are served at the center at 11:30 a.m.
Separate meals are cooked and served at the center every second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Call the center at 939-1170 the day prior to reserve a spot to eat.
Cancer Support Group
Killeen Cancer Kickers meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month in the first-floor conference room at Metroplex Medical Plaza, 2301 Clear Creek Drive, Killeen.
For more information, call Doris Syty at 254-289-7418.
Central Texas Tea Party
Meetings are held every third Monday of the month at the Harris Community Center at 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton. A social period starts at 6:30 p.m. Meetings start at 7 p.m. For more information, call Davis Ford at 254-718-2271.
Chamorro Association of Central Texas
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. every second Friday of the month at American Legion Post 573, 225 E. Cox Drive in Harker Heights. For more information, call Annemarie Fegurgur at 254-285-8347.
Chess World 7
Chess World 7 meets every week from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen.
The tutoring and mentorship program teaches people how to play the game.
The fee is $20 per month for kids under 18, $30 per month for adults, $40 per month for advance classes and $7 for walk-in sessions. For more information, contact Kwame Hart at 254-466-4939 or email masterk769@gmail.com.
Choral League of Central Texas
The group rehearses every Thursday at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Belton, 2500 Church St., Belton. Those wishing to join the choir must audition. Call the choir director at 254-933-2025 for more information and to schedule an audition. Singers of all ages and levels of experience are invited.
Copperas Cove Noon Rotary
The group meets at noon every Thursday at Lil’ Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
The guest speaker Thursday is Amanda Sanders, outreach director in the office of the attorney general. She will present an overview of the OAG.
The guest speaker March 5 is Donna Schwausch, Coryell County extension agent. She will present about family and community health.
For more information, call 254-289-4289.
DAV Chapter 29
The chapter meets the first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8 a.m. Service officers are available every Tuesday and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. and every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring VA forms and claims filing. No appointment is needed. The chapter can be reached at 254-699-6655. It is at 607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Harker Heights.
DAV Chapter 147
The chapter meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month and at 11 a.m. every second Saturday of the month. A service officer is available every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the DAV office, 702 E. Avenue E. Service officers are also available by appointment by phone only Monday through Friday to assist disabled veterans.
The chapter meets at 702 E. Avenue E in Killeen. For more information, call 254-577-2202 or email vso.cc@coryellcounty.org.
Harker Heights Kiwanis Club
The club meets at noon every Tuesday in the Parish Center of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 2412 Stillhouse Lake Road, Harker Heights.
The guest speaker is Ricky Garrett of WCID No. 1 giving an update on the election and progress. For more information, go to www.kiwanisharkerheights.org or call Paul Loughran at 254-702-1817.
Harker Heights Rotary
The group meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. in the Parish Center of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 2412 Stillhouse Lake Road, Harker Heights.
Killeen Democrats
The group holds regular monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Killeen Community Center.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, for a regular playday.
All area ladies are invited to join the group for a day of golf. Tee time is at 10 a.m. Arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings. For more information, contact Sylvia Van Doren, 254-634-1964 or at sylviavandoren@earthlink.net.
Killeen Rotary
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Bell Room at the Shilo Inns. This week’s guest speaker is Pete Vento from Killeen Parks and Recreation. Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
Killeen Toastmasters
The group meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday at Logan’s Roadhouse at 3100 E. Central Texas Expressway. Come about 11:30 a.m. if you want to order lunch before the meeting. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Killeen-Fort Hood LULAC Council
The council meets every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Ari’s Italian Restaurant in Harker Heights. For more information, call 1-800-KILLEEN.
Korean War Veterans Association
The Don C. Faith Chapter meets at 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday at VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St., Killeen. For more information, call 254-681-2099.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
Military Order of the Purple Heart
Central Texas Chapter 1876 and its auxiliary meet the third Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. at the AFE9A Building, 699 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights.
All Purple Heart Medal recipients are invited to attend.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in two separate locations. The Temple meeting will meet at the Temple VA Hospital. Use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor. The meeting is in conference room 5G31.
The Harker Heights-Killeen meeting will meet at Rosewood Assisted Living, 5700 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Use the front entrance facing the highway and meet in the TV room.
Both care-givers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness are welcome to join us for mutual support and sharing of information at either meeting. For more information, call 254-771-3638.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 10. The meeting will be at the Temple VA Hospital. Use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor. The meeting is in conference room 5G31.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 24 in two separate locations. The Temple meeting will meet at the Temple VA Hospital. Use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor. The meeting is in conference room 5G31.
The Harker Heights-Killeen meeting will meet at Rosewood Assisted Living, 5700 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Use the front entrance facing the highway and meet in the TV room.
Nubia Temple No. 191
The group meets the first Wednesday of every month. The dress for the meeting is a dress coat with a polo or button down shirt. Refreshments will be made available at the meeting’s conclusion.
Pride of Killeen No. 620
The Pride of Killeen No. 620 will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month. The dress for the meetings are polo shirts. Refreshments will be made available at the meeting’s conclusion.
Salado Community Chorus
The chorus will host a spring membership kickoff at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fellowship Hall, First Baptist Church, 210 S. Main St., Salado. The chorus meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 28. For more information, go to www.saladochorus.com.
TREA Chapter 88
A monthly meeting will be the fourth Saturday of every month at VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St., Killeen. Past Auxiliary Ladies are invited to attend the meeting. On the agenda will be a discussion of the support for the local JROTC departments.
VFW Post 3393
A membership meeting is held on the third Monday of every month. An auxiliary meeting is held on the first Monday of every month. Karaoke is every Friday night. Free billiards ever Sunday.
The post is at 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner. For more information, call the post at 254-547-3393 or email at vfwpost3393@gmail.com.
VFW Post 8577
Events at the post, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove, include:
Breakfast every Saturday open to the public from 8 to 10 a.m. with all you can eat and eggs to order at $5 for those 70 years and older, $7 per person for all others.
VFW and Auxiliary meetings on the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m.
Free pool on Wednesdays.
Karaoke every Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 254-547-3973 after noon and ask for the manager or a post officer, or go to www.vfw8577.com.
VFW Post 9192
There is a free valentine party, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the post, 301 Wolf St., Killeen. Bring a covered dish.
A service officer will be at the post on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Free shuffleboard is available Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Free billiards play on Wednesdays, 4 to 10 p.m. Karaoke is Fridays from 8 to 10 p.m.
Islander food is available for order and purchase on Fridays from 6 to 11 p.m. The post is at 301 Wolf St. in Killeen.
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1000
The chapter will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at VFW 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights.
Vietnam veterans (era or in-country) who wish to become a life member, bring a copy of your DD-214, and a check for $50 to VVA National.
The chapter is also hosting a dinner at 6 p.m. March 26 in the ballroom of the VFW 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights. The food is being catered by L&M.
Tickets are $15 each or $25 for couples. Contact the chapter Vice President George Wankmueller at 254-630-4530 to purchase them.
Tickets must be purchased before March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.