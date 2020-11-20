The Epically Geeky Expo (EGX) is seeking vendors and artists for the Merry EGX-Mas Virtual Holiday Market that will begin on Friday through midnight Christmas Day.
This is a virtual opportunity to reach out to EGX patrons and allow them to browse and purchase art, products and other geeky goods, according to a news release from Bruce Vasbinder, the spokesman for Central Texas College.
The expo formerly known as Geek Fest is not being held live this year because of the coronavirus.
Vendors must sell or promote items or programs in the following categories: science fiction, fantasy, anime, cosplay, comic books, graphic novels, books, fandoms, television shows, movies, tabletop/board/RPG/video games and related themes. Vendors with science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) items or craft and maker (handmade or 3-D printed) items are also welcome, according to the release.
Artists (comic, illustrator, print maker, traditional and digital artists) will be limited to the categories of comic art, illustration, fan art and multi-media art. Items for sale should only include original art.
To promote their geeky works, vendors and artists will be featured on the EGX Facebook and Instagram pages at least once a week. The EGX-Mas Virtual Holiday Market landing page on the EGX website will also include vendor listings, images, descriptions and links to purchase items, according to the release.
EGX will also repost videos or photos shared to EGX social media pages.
Virtual booth space for vendors and crafters is $25. Artists can purchase a virtual booth for $20, according to the release.
Food vendors may also purchase a virtual presence during the event to promote their
business/location and/or link to online ordering for $25.
Interested vendors and artists can register online or get more information at https://ctc4.me/EGXMas.
Questions can be directed to ctc.geek@ctcd.edu or Barbara Merlo at 254-526-1999. Proceeds from the EGX-Mas Virtual Holiday Market will benefit the CTC Eagles’ Nest food pantry or Eagle Aid program to assist students in need.
