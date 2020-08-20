Golfing can be a fun way to get active outside and maintain distance between yourself and others. Luckily, there are two golf scrambles occurring this weekend at the Courses of Clear Creek. If you’re looking for live music entertainment, check out some shows at various local venues, many of which are occurring in outdoor settings. And of course, area libraries are still offering a variety of virtual events for families. Read on for more information.
Local Events
The Painting with a Purpose event, benefiting Operation Phantom Cakes, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Painting with a Twist, 716 Indian Trail, Suite 220, Harker Heights. Participation is $37 per person for a 16-by-20-inch canvas with the featured cosmic tree design that each participant will paint themselves with guidance from an instructor. Go to www.paintingwithatwist.com or call 254-393-0182 to reserve a spot.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by The Storm’s I from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21, Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 23. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to 5 people and it is free to participate.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Dustin Brown and The Now with High Water Gamble from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 22. Seating is limited due to social distancing, so call 254-295-0518 to reserve a spot in advance.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and Alexis McLaughlin from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22.
The Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. Registration is $35 per person with a $5 optional mulligan; lunch is included. For more information, visit www.hood.armymwr.com/golf or call 254-287-4130. There will also be a Fall Three-Person Golf Scramble beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 22. On-site registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and is $50 per person with a $5 optional mulligan.
A COVID-19 Mobile Test Collection will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Lampasas Fire Station, 1107 E. Fourth St. These free tests will be conducted by appointment only and will include screening for symptoms. Participants can register in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club is hosting a Super Sign Up event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Phantom Warrior Center, Building 194, 37th St., Fort Hood. There will be vendors, information, and an opportunity to sign-up as a member for the 2020-21 year and to join sub-clubs at this event. All military spouses are welcome and membership dues are $20 for E5 and below, and $30 for E6 and above.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting a live performance by Josh Ward with Carson Jeffrey starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 27. Admission to the event requires the purchase of a six-person table; a VIP table on the dance floor for $200, or a general admission picnic table for $100. Livestream tickets are also available for $10. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to reserve a table or gain access to the livestream.
The Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool, U.S. 281 South in Lampasas, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75 percent capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Visit the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/klnrunning/, to find out where it is meeting this week. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
Family Fun
The Fort Hood Casey Memorial Library, Building 3202, 761st Tank Battalion Ave., is hosting its Summer Reading Program virtually until Aug. 31. Go to www.forthoodcasey.beanstack.org to register for the appropriate age group and start tracking reading points. The library is open to in-person visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Masks are required.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, hosts $1 Summer Kids Movies every weekday at 10 a.m. throughout August. This upcoming week’s featured kids’ film is “The Lego Movie” available Aug. 24- 28. Go to www.thebeltoniantheatre.com to see what else is playing.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from Aug. 21- 26, will be “Clueless” at 8:30p.m. and “Footloose” at 10 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
The Harker Heights Public Library is hosting a free Move and Groove into Literacy Parent and Caregiver Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 22. Participants must register in advance at https://apm.activecommunities.com/harkerheightspr/Activity_Search/1921 to gain access to the instructor-led webinar and to make an appointment to pick up their free kit with accompanying items and instructions. There is also a Virtual Big Truck Show from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 26 live on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.The library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week. Normal business hours have resumed and are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Join the Virtual Summer Reading Club for adults, children, and teens, which has been extended until Oct. 31. Download the Reader Zone app and enter code “2e560” to register and track your reading. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library is closed to in-person visitors until further notice.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is now open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts a variety of Thinkery at Home virtual activities throughout the week. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for a full schedule and links to these events and more.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
