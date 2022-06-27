Whether its fireworks, a picnic with family, backyard barbecues or just getting together to celebrate America’s Independence Day, there are plenty of events coming up in Killeen and surrounding areas that offer a variety of options to local families.
The City of Killeen is planning its first Independence Day celebration and fireworks show hosted by the city in decades for July 2 in downtown Killeen. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at East Avenue D and Gray Street. There will be live music highlighted by country singer IMAJ and Roland & The Roots Riddim, a rock reggae band, arts and craft vendors and food trucks. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Killeen.
Belton’s 4th of July Celebration-Festival on Nolan Creek will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
Belton will kick off the sizzling summer with a street party Saturday evening in advance of its popular Fourth of July celebration. Presented by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, the street party will be held Saturday outside the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will feature live music, food trucks, craft beer and wine, activities and games, and, a news release says, “fun for all.”
The party gets started with live music on the main stage in front of the courthouse on Central. The Leon River Band, featuring Kyle Heitmiller, Elizabeth Finch, Jerry Pate and Jeff Pustka, will perform. Tejano award-winning band Grupo Pression also will perform, followed by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band.
The event will include family-friendly activities, including a photo booth, face painting, axe throwing, corn hole and other games.
A variety of food trucks and craft brewers also will be at the event to sell their products.
Two fundraisers, for the Belton Police Foundation and Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, also will take place.
A Temple holiday tradition will continue for a 24th year.
The H-E-B All American Fourth of July Family Fun Fest and Fireworks Show, a free event, is scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m. July 4 at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway. A fireworks show, with safety precautions, is planned that evening.
Copperas Cove is currently scheduled to have its second fireworks show and celebration on July 4. The celebration is sponsored by Cove Life Church and will be held at Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, from noon to 10:30 p.m.
Currently, Coryell County does not have a ban on fireworks in place, although county officials stressed that residents should remain cautious in their use due to excessive heat.
