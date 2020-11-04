Coryell County's coronavirus-related death toll rose by two to 13 Wednesday, according to the county's website.
There was also an increase of 27 cases since its last update on Monday.
As of Wednesday, the county is reporting 885 total coronavirus cases.
On the county's website, officials reported a total of 188 active cases and 684 recoveries.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer reported an increase of two cases Wednesday.
According to Hoyer, there were 432 total cases, 21 of which were active.
There were zero residents hospitalized.
Eleven county residents have died from the coronavirus.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
