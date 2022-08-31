The phones at the Copperas Cove Police Department are operational again, the city announced early Wednesday afternoon.
"We apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused our residents, have a great day," the department said.
The non-emergency number for the department is 254-547-8222.
Early Wednesday, city officials announced the department had been experiencing landline issues.
