Update 9:30 a.m., Monday: The city of Harker Heights lifted a boil-water notice Monday that had been in effect since Saturday for properties between 323 to 333 Indian Trail.
UPDATE: Heights lifts Indian Trail boil-water notice
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Affidavit: Killeen traffic stop reveals 9.5 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash
- ‘Most abusive relationship I’ve been in’: KISD teachers plead for help
- Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen to reopen
- 'I'm out of time'| KISD bus driver says he's fighting to keep his job amid cancer battle
- Killeen resident Marvin Guy no longer faces death penalty
- Jack in the Box is down — but not out
- Police: Killeen woman shoots at car with children inside
- Man pleads guilty to stealing millions of dollars’ worth of military gear from Fort Hood
- Killeen ISD bus driver returns to work as monitor
- Four Killeen Animal Advisory Committee members resign in protest
Images
Commented
- ‘Most abusive relationship I’ve been in’: KISD teachers plead for help (9)
- Hildner: Funding and staffing key to education issues (9)
- Reader points to GOP candidates, asked what happened to values (6)
- Buckley: Quality teachers needed; resources available to parents (6)
- Reader says Gov. Abbott's policies make him dangerous, not O'Rourke (6)
- Consultant: City must take aggressive but gradual approach to rebuilding north Killeen (5)
- State Democratic candidates hosting cannabis town hall (5)
- Price tag for asbestos removal, demolition of old Killeen bank: $618,700 (4)
- Military parents demand action on special education infractions (4)
- Reader questions O’Rourke’s values, inexperience in run for governorship (4)
- Temple reader offers long list of Biden's accomplishments in office (4)
- Killeen babysitter raped infants; gets 75 years (3)
- Consultant: Homelessness in Killeen will worsen without sensible solution (3)
- Belton reader questions wisdom of arming, training teachers in Texas (3)
- OPINION: Killeen council should delay vote on grants for arts groups (3)
- Are you concerned by the recent TEA letter ratings for the Killeen Independent School District? (2)
- KISD to cover employee insurance spike using federal funds (2)
- Killeen ISD bus driver returns to work as monitor (2)
- Eight nonprofits ask for nearly $456,000 in Killeen Arts Commission grant funding (2)
- Veteran expresses shock over Guillen family's suit against Army (2)
- Nolanville man sentenced to prison time for assaulting, injuring KISD disabled student (2)
- Residents’ involvement in downtown Killeen critical to redevelopment, Kizito says (2)
- Residents at Nolanville mobile home park speak up (2)
- Kempner reader asks whether Donald Trump is above the law (2)
- KISD COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in 2021-22, data shows (2)
- For first time in months, gas dips below $3 per gallon in Killeen (2)
- Killeen woman sentenced to 20 days in jail and probation for shooting man (2)
- Jury returns not-guilty verdict in Killeen child sex assault case (2)
- 2 arrested in Milam County after pursuit from Bryan (2)
- Nash-King named Texas Woman of Distinction (1)
- Jim Ed Sims (1)
- Police: Killeen woman shoots at car with children inside (1)
- Cove PD seeking information about theft suspect (1)
- Killeen ISD board to discuss special education Tuesday (1)
- Harker Heights Council to hear HHPD, Animal Services update, will take trip to Chaparral Road (1)
- BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low? (1)
- Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen to reopen (1)
- OPINION: City must not bend too far on compromise for PUD standards (1)
- Reader says GOP Texas legislators lack medical knowledge on abortion (1)
- Police: Killeen victim shot from ‘unknown’ white vehicle (1)
- AP-NORC poll: Most in US say they want stricter gun laws (1)
- Peggy Cantrell (1)
- Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies' (1)
- Heights reader takes issue with findings of homelessness study (1)
- Initial phase of Chaparral widening project remains unfunded, KTMPO director says (1)
- Killeen City Council members unanimously OK $112 million general fund budget (1)
- Parent of KISD student alleges seniors ‘targeted’ by principal (1)
- State troopers pulling vehicles over on I-14 in Nolanville area (1)
- CTC Culinary Arts to open Patio Café dinner series (1)
- KISD tax rate, budget up for vote Tuesday (1)
- Willie Mackey (1)
- Killeen school board slated to vote on $517M budget (1)
- Cove school officials address potential ‘list threatening harm’ (1)
- Heights man indicted after police said he used machete to kill two dogs (1)
- Fort Hood brigade returns from Europe (1)
- Killeen man indicted after allegedly firing gun at couple during road rage incident (1)
- ‘Destroying the country’ | Candidate says office vandalized, suspect on loose (1)
- Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million (1)
- Some Killeen ISD buses may have run late Tuesday morning (1)
- Do you think the city of Killeen should make it a priority to build a larger animal shelter? (1)
- Killeen crime numbers hard to capture (1)
- 'I'm out of time'| KISD bus driver says he's fighting to keep his job amid cancer battle (1)
- Ribbon-cutting set for Sept. 12 for new hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (1)
- Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month (1)
- City, council member respond to allegations of indifference, abuse by animal advocates (1)
- Fort Hood National Bank to change name on Thursday (1)
- City denies Herald’s request for financial documents on taxpayer-funded events (1)
- Salado reader criticizes governor's plan to bus immigrants elsewhere (1)
- KISD board approves ballistic shield purchase (1)
- Local youth organizations get $10,000 checks from Killeen government (1)
- Killeen police respond, put crime tape up at Bush's Chicken (1)
- Killeen City Council again reviews water infrastructure, considers supply options (1)
- Puerto Rican native works toward dream of becoming a classroom teacher (1)
- Do you think local school districts should go back to providing information on COVID-19 cases on their websites? (1)
- Hispanic culture celebration Tuesday at Killeen City Hall (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.