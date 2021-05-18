The Killeen Police Department confirmed Wednesday that a local suspected runaway teen has been found.
Leah Jollett, 14, was reported missing Monday by her family who had not seen her since May 14 at their residence in Killeen at around 3 a.m., according to a Tuesday KPD Facebook post.
"Leah has been located safe and is with her family," the Killeen Police Department posted to their Facebook page Wednesday morning. "Thank you to all that shared our post."
Tuesday the Killeen Police Department requested the public’s assistance in locating the missing Killeen teenager who was possibly a runaway.
