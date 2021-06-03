David Villa, Jr.

Killeen resident David Villa, Jr., 41, was last heard from on May 20. A missing person report was filed on behalf of Villa on May 28.

A previously reported missing Killeen man was located safe Thursday afternoon, according to police. 

David Paul Villa Jr., 41, of Killeen was "located" and "safe" according to a brief Facebook post from the Killeen Police Department Thursday afternoon.

"We want to thank everyone that shared our post," KPD said in a Facebook post at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Villa was reported missing on May 28 after last being heard from on May 20. 

KPD is also searching for three missing Killeen teenagers: Araceli Annmarie Gonzales, 16, last seen on May 26; Sim Q Lewis Jr., 16, last seen on May 22; and Da’Veon Marquice Greeen, 17, last seen on May 10. A 67-year-old Killeen man, Hudson Tai, was reported missing on May 26. Tai was last seen in the 600 block of Adams Avenue on May 26 between 2 and 3 p.m.

