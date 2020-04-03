Update, 1:57 p.m.: The worst of the storms that are moving through central Texas are going to miss the Killeen area to the south and west, according to David Bonnette, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The biggest concerns for the Killeen area are rain and lightning, according to Bonnette. Storms with hail and damaging winds will be south of Killeen.
The Round Rock and Austin area will see some of the severe weather and the storm will hit in the next hour or two, according to Bonnette.
Bonnette said Killeen could see the rain in the next hour or two.
Earlier story:
The rain does not look to be changing anytime soon as the Killeen area will see rain over the next week, and rainfall totals could equal around 2 more inches between Friday and next Thursday, according to Barnes.Rain totals in the Killeen area have been between half an inch and 1 inch over the last 48 hours, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes.
Today, Killeen will see more rain in the afternoon and there is a slight chance of severe weather in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather could include some hail and damaging winds, according to Barnes.
Barnes also said the weather service is looking at the possibility of flooding over the next week as rain is expected every day.
The rainfall is normal for this time of year, according to Barnes.
The high today will be 68 with a low of 45. On Saturday, the high will be 59 with a low of 54 and on Sunday, the high is 71 with a low of 63.
