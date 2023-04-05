As Easter approaches, there are egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, brunch buffets and much more coming up in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. It’s sure to be a hoppin’ good time for the whole family. Here is a list of local Easter-related events coming up in the area:
The Free Military Family Easter Egg Hunt will be from 10 a.m. to noon April 6 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Go to https://bit.ly/3K5lAz8 to reserve a spot in advance.
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the annual Killeen Easter Egg Hunt will be a drive-through event. It will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 6 at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Participants should watch for officials directing traffic. Staff will hand out Easter eggs to participants in their cars. Residents should still bring their own basket. This modified event is also weather-permitting, and if the weather becomes too severe the event will be canceled. For more information go tohttps://www.killeentexas.gov/RECor call at 254-501-6390.
The Killeen Church of the Nazarene, 951 Stagecoach Road, will host the Reign Kids Easter Jubilee from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8. There will be Easter egg hunts, face painting, crafts, lunch, and photo ops available. This event is free and open to all.
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Easter Egg Round Up will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Children ages 10 and under will be divided into age groups to participate in the hunts beginning at 10 a.m., including an adaptive egg hunt.
Vintage Church will host its eighth annual Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way. Children 12 and under can participate in egg hunts and there will also be bounce houses, food trucks, vendors, a petting zoo, and more. There is also a Temple area event at the same time at Central Texas Christian School, 4141 W. Highway 93 in Temple and another in Liberty Hill at Louine Noble Elementary School, 101 TX-332 Loop, Liberty Hill. Go to https://vintage.church to learn more and register in advance.
The Temple Elks Lodge 138, 2613 Airport Road, will host its Easter Egg Hunt for Children with Special Needs and Their Siblings at 11 a.m. April 8. A hot dog lunch will be served after the event. Registration is required and must be completed by April 5 by going to https://bit.ly/23egghunt.
The Unleashed Beasts MC Easter Egg Hunt will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. There will be free food, games, inflatables, and more at this event open to children of all ages and their families.
Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, 2306 S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove, will host its Family Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 8. There will be bounce houses, an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, and more at this free event. Go to https://bit.ly/3GaH1O2 to register in advance.
Abundant Life Church, 2920 Chaparral Road in Killeen, will host the Easter Family Fun Day and Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. April 8. There will be activities like bounce houses, balloon art, live music, food trucks, and more. The egg hunt for ages 12 and under will begin at 1 p.m. and will have over 10,000 eggs with candy and prizes. Call 254-526-4598 for questions.
Express Emergency Room-Temple, 1551 W. Central Ave., will host its annual Easter “Egg”stravaganza from 2 to 4 p.m. April 8. There will be an Easter egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities.
Journey Church, 5300 Bunny Trail in Killeen, will host its Eggstravaganza from 4 to 6 p.m. April 8. This free community event will feature a maze, hay rides, food, face painting, egg hunt, and more.
The Central Texas Pride Community will host its second annual Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. April 8 at 3034 Farm-to-Market 2313, Kempner. There will be crafts and more at this free event. Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs, picnic lunches, and coolers.
Shady Villa Hotel, 416 S. Main St. in Salado, will host a free Easter egg hunt and face painting event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at the pool pavilion. The hotel’s restaurant, Stagecoach Restaurant, will also host an Easter brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 9. The menu will include salad items, hot items including entrees and sides, a carving station, and desert table. Cost is $60 for adults and $30 for children. Go to https://bit.ly/3KoiLdM to make reservations.
The Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will host its annual Easter Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7-8. There will be Easter egg hunts, photo opportunities, farm animals, pig races, axe throwing, and more. General admission is $15.95 per person. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/easter for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host its Easter Brunch Buffet and Festival at 10:30 a.m. April 9. This event will feature a brunch buffet, egg hunt, petting zoo, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and more. Tickets are $34.50 for kids 12 and under and $75 for adults. Go to https://bit.ly/40Na02m to reserve a spot.
The Vine Church, 4902 S. 31st St. in Temple, will host an Easter egg hunt from 11:20 to 11:35 p.m. April 9, following Easter Sunday service.
The Killeen-Harker Heights Moose Lodge No. 2179 will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. April 9. The lodge is located at 125 W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and is open to the public.
Encounter city church at 4001 E. Elms Road, has their first annual Easter event at 11 a.m. with food trucks, bounce houses, a “choose your path” event, and more.
THA 13th Ghost Car Club and others will host an Easter egg hunt from 1-4 p.m. April 9 at Long Branch Park. Children of all ages are welcome to participate. There will be food, games and free gifts. For more information, call 251-229-3017.
If you have another event you would like the public to know about, please email the details to news@kdhnews.com and include “Easter Event” in the subject line.
