Easter Events.jpg

Herald | File

Discarded plastic eggs are seen during the 20th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Harker Heights Community Park. New events have been added to the list of events.

 File photo

As Easter approaches, there are egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, brunch buffets and much more coming up in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. It’s sure to be a hoppin’ good time for the whole family. Here is a list of local Easter-related events coming up in the area:

The Free Military Family Easter Egg Hunt will be from 10 a.m. to noon April 6 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Go to https://bit.ly/3K5lAz8 to reserve a spot in advance.

