Thanks to the efforts of a local Army spouse, along with several companies, some residents of Killeen will receive donations of food and water following the recent weather system.
Dominique Owen, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, coordinated the delivery of a trailer full of donations — 32 pallets worth — which arrived at the Killeen Independent School District Warehouse on Thursday afternoon. Half of the trailer truck was filled with food and hygiene product donations, courtesy of Associated Foods, and the other half was full of palates of donated water, courtesy of Salt Lake City-based Back In Black Trucking, which Owen’s father, Dick Simon Jr., is the owner.
Owen noted that the type of weather Texas saw last week is far more common in her native region of the country.
“I saw the need,” Owen said. “We know this is not typical weather.”
Owen said that her father’s company purchased the water donation, which was personally delivered by Jeff England of Pride Transport, also of Salt Lake City, free of cost.
On Friday another donation of water, 20 pallets worth, is scheduled to be delivered to a Killeen ISD warehouse. Once delivered, the City of Killeen will coordinate distributing them to area residents in need.
“We got lucky to have power and water and took in two families,” Owen said. “I’ve seen the lines for water and I know that for many, milk and bread and water are hard to find. Hopefully, this will help.”
A citywide Killeen boil-water order was lifted late Wednesday night after a week in place.
Owen’s husband, 1st Lt. Andrew Owen, is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division.
A semi-retired trucker, England said he was happy to lend a hand, hauling the load from Utah to Central Texas on his own time.
He loaded up on Tuesday in Ogden, Utah, and said he made good time on clear roadways all the way to the heart of Texas.
“I enjoy driving and doing this kind of thing,” he said, “doing some good.”
KISD Coordinator for the Distribution Center Adam Eccleston praised Owen for calling on her contacts to provide for those in need.
