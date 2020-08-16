The Copperas Cove City Council will continue to hear a discussion of a proposed utility rate increase during a workshop prior to the regular meeting on Tuesday.
The budget for the coming fiscal year, which the council adopted at the last meeting, shows a 5% increase in utility fees.
Increases in utility rates are needed to not only accommodate growth within the city, but also to help pay for a much-needed upgrade of aging infrastructure, City Manager Ryan Haverlah told the council during the Aug. 4 meeting.
Two weeks after adopting the budget for Fiscal Year 2021, the Copperas Cove City Council is set to accept the quarterly investment reports for the quarters ending on Dec. 31, 2019, and March 31.
Velia Key, the city’s director of financial services, will present the council with the reports in Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
According to the agenda packet, which is published to the city’s website, the total cash and investments in the city’s accounts was $52,376,824.20 on Dec. 31, 2019.
On March 31, the total cash and investments was $49,622,343.
In total, a 23-item agenda awaits the Copperas Cove City Council for its regular meeting Tuesday.
Besides, the quarterly investment reports, the agenda includes eight public hearings and seven action items.
Of the public hearings is one that will be continued from the July 21 council meeting.
Bobby Lewis, the city’s development services director, is returning to the council to discuss a possible rewrite of the city’s sign ordinance.
The council will be presented with two options — take action on Ordinance No. 2020-29, which will repeal Chapter 16.5 - Sign Regulations and send the Stay Basic Sign Ordinance rewrite to the Planning and Zoning Commission for its recommendation before returning to council for final action.
Staff is recommending the council to send the rewrite to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The workshop begins at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818.
Meetings are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
