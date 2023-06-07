Drivers exiting and entering Copperas Cove on Business Highway 190 may have noticed delays the last couple of days.
The reason for the delay is because utilities are being relocated in preparation for the expansion of the Highway 190 bypass from two to four lanes.
Pending weather delays, the utility relocation should be complete by the end of the week, TxDOT officials said.
During the May 16 city council meeting, the Copperas Cove City Council approved the contract to reroute the utilities.
“TxDOT identified multiple utility conflicts in that location, with one of our water lines and sewer line that crosses the existing bypass,” said Chris Altott, the assistant director of Public Works, during that meeting.
Expanding Highway 190 from two lanes to four is necessary for the Interstate 14 designation for that stretch of highway from the existing portion of the interstate to the intersection at Farm-to-Market Road 2657.
