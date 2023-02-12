HARKER HEIGHTS — Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough visited Harker Heights and Fort Hood on Wednesday to provide information to veterans on the impact of the recently passed PACT Act.

Military Veteran and Killeen Daily Herald journalist David Bryant interviews Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough during his visit to Harker Heights and Fort Hood.

He first visited the Killeen-Heights Vet Center in Harker Heights to learn more about the services the center offers to veterans, service members and their families, followed by a visit to Fort Hood for a round-table meeting with veterans and active duty service members to talk about exposure to open burn pits within the U.S. Central Command area of operations and what the PACT Act means for those exposed to them.

