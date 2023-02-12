HARKER HEIGHTS — Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough visited Harker Heights and Fort Hood on Wednesday to provide information to veterans on the impact of the recently passed PACT Act.
He first visited the Killeen-Heights Vet Center in Harker Heights to learn more about the services the center offers to veterans, service members and their families, followed by a visit to Fort Hood for a round-table meeting with veterans and active duty service members to talk about exposure to open burn pits within the U.S. Central Command area of operations and what the PACT Act means for those exposed to them.
McDonough was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the VA secretary on Feb. 8, 2021. He has served in such roles as the White House chief of staff under President Barrack Obama and in senior leadership positions in both the House and Senate.
During his time in Harker Heights, McDonough sat down with the Herald to talk about a variety of issues concerning veterans.
Pact Act
“This is a really important new law. A lot of your fellow veterans are familiar with our system, which says to qualify for benefits, or to qualify for care at the VA, you have to have experienced different things during your time in service,” McDonough said. “One thing that we now know is that over 30 years of war in Central Command, with all that particulate matter, sand, windstorms, but also with toxins from burn pits, we have veterans who are manifesting with certain conditions; could be asthma, could be bronchialitis and in some cases, cancers.”
The secretary added that in the past, veterans would not only have to find proof they had a certain condition, but then prove they had been stationed somewhere that could have led to the condition.
“The PACT Act does something very important — it says that if you were in Central Command from 1991 to 2021, at any time, and if you have one of these conditions, one of these maladies — asthma for example — we’re going to assume that you got it when you were in Central Command, and that’s going to then be able to lead us to get you into care and benefits as a result of that condition,” he said.
The PACT Act was passed in August 2022 and expands VA health care and benefits for veterans not only exposed to burn pits, but also Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
“So what it does is take the burden of proof off of you and makes it a simpler and more straight forward process,” he said. “And then it allows us to get you into care and get you some benefits. What I really want our vets to do is to come in and see us at the VA, visit us at va.gov/pact, or call us at 1-800-MYVA411. We’ll talk them through precisely what they need. We’ll help them file a claim, then we’ll go to work on those claims.”
The secretary said that as of Monday, the VA had received 300,000 claims due to the PACT Act. The areas the veterans served in with Central Command range from Somalia in the southwest to Uzbekistan in the northeast, to include Afghanistan and Iraq in the middle area.
McDonough said it was reporters telling the stories of veterans who suffered from burn pit exposure who were the ones responsible for putting pressure on the system to be more responsive to veterans and the reason the PACT Act had passed.
Burn Pit Registry
”On the Burn Pit Registry, I’ll be very honest with you — we’ve not done as good of a job with the registry as we should do,” McDonough said. “We’ve been urging vets to go to the registry so that we can get in touch with you and make sure we get you a good understanding of what you’ve been exposed to, and then get you into care as that’s required. “Fact is, a series of independent studies, including by our inspector general, have found our work on the burn pits to be, let’s say, wanting.”
One of the things the VA is doing is redoubling efforts to make sure that those veterans and active-duty service members who have gone in and signed up on the burn pit registry are being connected with the VA to get an initial exam, he said. At the very least, it also gives the VA a baseline to understand what they went through.
“So that in the years ahead, if something manifests, we have that baseline understanding,” the secretary said. “Let me just make this point about the new law, the PACT Act — those vets already in our care qualify for what we call toxic exposure screening. More than a million and a half (veterans) have had their toxic exposure screening.”
The benefit of the screening is that it allows veterans to approach their primary care provider and say, to open a conversation with them, he said.
“Just say ‘this is what I think I was exposed to, let me tell you about this time when I was in Kandahar Province, or when I was in Ramadi, and this is what I was exposed to,’” McDonough said. “That allows your primary care provider to then maybe refer you on to additional reviews, so you can get to the bottom of whatever might be there or might not be there.
“The really important thing here is, we’re learning that in almost 40% of cases, even vets already in our care, we’re learning from them that they have a concern about the toxic exposure that we weren’t aware of. So this is really opening the aperture so we can get to the bottom of just how many of our men and women have been exposed, and then get them taken care of.”
VA Life
VA Life is a new program that allows veterans with a service-connected disability to get additional life insurance premiums up to $40,000 in $10,000 increments, according to va.gov.
“It’s an amazing opportunity. Here’s what it says: If you have a service connection, even if it’s 0%, from 0% to 100%, and you are 80 years old or younger, you can get coverage in VA Life,” McDonough said. “The process is very simple. You can reach us the same way — 1-800-MYVA411 — and we’ll talk you through the application process.”
The secretary said that one of his work mates is an Iraq combat vet, and her husband is an Iraq/Afghanistan combat vet. Each of them went through the application and it took them each only six minutes to complete.
“What does it get you? You have to be involved in the program for two years to invest,” he said. “If you pass in the first two years, your family gets back every bit of the premium you paid in those first two years. At two years, you will then qualify for full payment at the time of passing.
“Your family will be taken care of, so things like all the expenses we unfortunately have to deal with at that time will be covered. But then there is also an opportunity for some generational wealth for your family as well.”
McDonough said that VA Life is very simple, very straightforward, “so if you have any service connection, 0 to 100%, service connected, and if you are 80 years old or below, fill out that application and we’ll get you in the program.”
Spouses and caregivers will be able to sign up as well.
Why he cares about veterans
“On 9-11-2001, I was in the Capitol, and I was a national security aide for one of the Senate leaders at the time,” McDonough recalled. “And what ensued was that I led a negotiation with the White House for the Authorization for the Use of Military Force. That’s the basis on which, even to this day, we have troopers deployed all around the world.
“For 20 years, from 2001 to 2021 — just last August when we witnessed what we witnessed in Afghanistan — I’ve been involved as a staff guy. I’m not trying to say I feel responsible, like I’m somehow trying to self-aggrandize here, but I was involved in the decisions that led to a lot of troopers to be in really dangerous, challenging situations.
“I’ve seen not only the challenges our troopers face, but the unbelievable bravery and success that they had. The fact that I, in this job, can make good on the promises that we made to you troopers and your families is a blessing like none other.”
While in the Central Texas area on Thursday, the secretary visited Waco for a VA job fair designed to hire personnel to handle an inundation of claims expected from passage of the PACT Act, followed by a tour of the Waco VA Medical Center.
